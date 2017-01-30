Mark Cuban goes after Trump in a tweetstorm over travel ban: 'I'm not sure he realises how divisive he is'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban spent the better part of two days railing on President Donald Trump for rushing to push through an executive order that temporarily banned travel into the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations. The measure has sparked nationwide chaos at airports and leading to massive protests across the country.

Cuban, the star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks who was a prominent surrogate for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, came out stronger against Trump’s decision than almost any tech or business leader.

Cuban posted in a lengthy tweetstorm that Trump “has shown no ability to lead, build consensus, or demonstrate understanding of issues” and “no leader ignores the fears of those who question him/her. Obama tried, but failed for many. [Trump] isn’t even trying to alleviate fears.”

Trump “fans will accept his decrees,” Cuban posted. “It requires leadership to demonstrate to the rest of the country/world that he understands our issues.”

He also blasted Trump for saying he would “bring the country together” but, in reality, “doing the exact opposite right now.”

“I’m not sure he realises how divisive he is,” the billionaire mogul added.

The executive order imposed a temporary, 90-day suspension of travel from Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, and Libya. It also suspended refugees from entering the country for a 120-day timeframe.

The order included a ban of those who hold legal residency in the US — known as holding a green card — which led to widespread confusion at major airports over the weekend, leading to legal residents being detained. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Sunday ordered green-card holders from the countries to be allowed into the US.

Federal judges in four states issued a temporary stay preventing authorities from deporting travellers who were stuck in airports because of the order, but the long-term legality of it remains unclear.

“We already know Google, Microsoft, and other tech companies have had their businesses disrupted and have had to deal with 7 country ban,” Cuban posted, adding, “how many other businesses, large and small are having to deal with disruptions to the lives of employees and their families?”

“Let’s not forget the disruptions and costs to airports, airlines and police depts that had no idea this was coming,” he continued. “And as [Trump] noted, FAKE PASSPORTS are a real issue. So just how effective will this ban be? How fast will bad guys react?”

He called on his followers to “partner” with conservative groups to which Trump pays attention to “change what is happening.”

Cuban also expressed belief that the Trump administration was “winging it,” in respect to the writing of the executive orders Trump has signed at breakneck speed during his first full week as president.

“I’m arguing that like most of the executive orders, they were not vetted or thought through,” he wrote. “It was a couple people winging it.”

Sharing a photo collage of the large protests occurring across the country in response to the executive order, Cuban also mockingly said it “answers the question of whether or not [Trump] draws the biggest crowds.”

“He does,” Cuban said, poking fun at Trump’s promotion of how large his inaugural crowd was.

Cuban also called out billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel — a top Silicon Valley supporter of Trump — for his “current feelings” on what Trump was doing. Thiel has said that Trump should be taken “seriously” but not “literally” in respect to many of his more controversial campaign proposals and promises.

How wrong was [Thiel] with his “take him seriously, not literally?” Cuban wrote.

Trump responded to the backlash from politicians, business and tech leaders, and the masses of Americans protesting the order in a Sunday evening statement.

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border,” Trump wrote. “America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say.”

“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting,” he continued. “This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.”

