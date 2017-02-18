Mark Cuban goes on extended tweetstorm about 'The Trump Conundrum'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban took to Twitter on Friday to respond to President Donald Trump’s wild Thursday press conference and discuss what he termed “The Trump Conundrum.”

In an extended Twitter storm, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” said the biggest dilemma facing the president is whether to lead the government “effectively” or “play to his base.”

“Policies aren’t his biggest issue,” Cuban tweeted. “Every POTUS has detractors. No president makes everyone happy.”

He then outlined what he believes to be Trump’s “biggest issues.”

“No self awareness, no situational awareness, can’t admit mistakes, no leadership skills, can’t stay focused,” he wrote. “No management skills, doesn’t read, doesn’t use tech and makes no effort to learn, only consumes analogue media …& Has no attachments to other people (Ivanka=exception). People are fungible to him. He doesn’t care who stays or goes.”

Asked by a Twitter user why he decided to harp on those points, adding that Trump “was elected despite these flaws,” Cuban wrote he is doing so “because they matter to our country.”

He acknowledged that Trump “is trying to do some things right,” however.

“Taxes, lobbyists, bureaucracy, FCC, SEC,” he wrote. “If he can get the changes passed, they are positives.”

Still, he added Trump “is making very wrong policy errors.”

“Wall, legal immigration, diversity in cabinet, micromanaging job growth, ACA changes, EPA,” he wrote.

Following Trump’s Thursday press conference, Cuban assessed that “it’s a waste of time to try to turn Pinocchio into a real president.”

Cuban, who laid off Trump after his electoral victory, has returned in recent weeks to hammering the president on social media and in TV interviews. Cuban took aim at Trump for his implementation of the travel ban, taking a more openly critical position than other prominent executives.

“I’ve been crushing POTUS,” Cuban wrote in late January in a tweet that has since been deleted. “He has earned it.”

Cuban was warmer to the idea of a Trump presidency during the primary season, but quickly soured on the Manhattan billionaire after he secured the nomination. He eventually endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and became a prominent supporter and surrogate for her.

Following a recent Twitter confrontation he had with the president himself, which came in the aftermath of a New York Post story about Cuban’s potential 2020 presidential bid, the billionaire business mogul told Business Insider “we will see” when asked about a possible future White House bid.

