MARK CUBAN: Here's what 'concerns me more than anything' about Trump

Billionaire business mogul Mark Cuban told CNBC Monday that President Donald Trump needs to communicate more with the American people who disagree with him or risk becoming “more and more divisive.”

Cuban, who has expressed dismay at times with the president on Twitter, explained what concerned him most about Trump, criticising him for using Twitter as a main tool of communication with the general public.

“The reality is, what, 15% of Americans are on Twitter?” he said. “So it’s the media that really communicates with most of us. And if you have all these technology tools available, why not use them? Why not go on, give an in-depth analysis or details of why you want to do or why you’re doing what you’re doing. We’re just not seeing any of that and that’s what concerns me more than anything.”

Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” as well as a prominent surrogate for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, spoke to CNBC following a weekend during which he took aim on Twitter at Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travel and refugee resettlement from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The order was met with backlash by many business leaders and politicians, and it led to mass chaos at airports and nationwide protests.

“Everything seems rushed,” Cuban said, adding, “Everybody wants to be safe. If he’s going to keep us safe, why did he leave so many countries that host terrorism off the list? He was very clear during the campaign that ISIS was everywhere. So if we’re trying to stay safe, why leave it off? Maybe he’s got a good reason for it, but he’s not communicating that to any of us.”

“‘Make America Safe Again’ sounds really, really good if you’re trying to raise money for a deal,” he later continued. “It doesn’t sound really good when it’s obvious that a significant portion of the country doesn’t understand it or doesn’t agree with it.”

Circling back to Twitter, Cuban called Trump’s tweets “ridiculous” but said he’s “glad [Trump] does them” because “it gives us a window into ho he thinks.”

“Part of the bigger problem with Donald Trump is, when you sit and talk to him one on one, he’s reasonable, he comes across as caring, he’s open-minded, but then all of that just is thrown out the window when he tweets and when he communicates with the media, and when he communicates at all,” he said.

Cuban said Twitter is “not the real world,” and said he was “torched” on the social network when he spoke in favour of Clinton. He added that Twitter has changed considerably since Trump was elected, and that, although he had hoped for Clinton’s victory, he wants Trump to succeed.

“Those days are gone, he’s our president,” he said. “He’s most likely the president for the next four years.”

