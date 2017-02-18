Mark Cuban appears to troll Trump by wearing No 46 in NBA's All-Star celebrity game

Mark Cuban is often cited as a potential opponent to President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election and the Dallas Mavericks owner seemingly had some fun with that notion during a celebrity basketball game.

It is the all-star break in the NBA and the festivities kicked off on Friday night with the annual “NBA All-Star Celebrity Game,” in New Orleans. Cuban was among the participants in the game.

He also appeared to troll Trump by wearing No. 46, which is almost certainly a reference to Trump being the 45th president and whoever replaces him being the 46th.

