Mark Cuban To Web Video Sites: Where's My Naked Ladies?

Mark Cuban, the Internet billionaire and potential Chicago Cubs owner, has spent much of the last few years taunting Internet video providers, particularly YouTube, via his blog: He figures they can’t pay their bandwidth bills, can’t sell ads, have huge copyright problems, etc. His newest complaint: Not enough naked people.



Its possible to find PG 13 type videos,but its really difficult to find R rated videos. Sure there are Playboy or Mr SKin type sites that will titillate us, and there are the sites where college kids go wild, but thats not what Im referring to. Where are the internet videos that cover grown up subject matters, where nudity “that contributes to the subject matter” isn’t considered gratuitous or pornographic ?

You cant post that kind of material on Youtube , Myspace, Yahoo or AOL Video. So where will user generated content geared towards a more “mature” audience go ? Dailymotion ? Or does internet hosted video never get past PG – 13 ? Has internet hosted video evolved into the most censored medium of our generation ? If you really want to go beyond PG 13, do you have to host it yourself on your own website ?

Almost completely unrelated sidenote: We saw “Man On Wire” this weekend, an excellent documentary about the nutjob who wallked, without a net, on a cable between the two World Trade centre towers in 1974. Mark’s Magnolia Pictures studio is distributing the movie, which gives us the excuse to show you this clip here. Definitely worth catching in theatres if you can – as long as you can handle some vertigo.





