Mark Cuban Will Pay For Mavs Parade

If you need further proof that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is the best individual owner in professional sports, consider Cuban’s comments on the upcoming parade in Dallas.



“We’ll do it,” Cuban said. “All I told them was — Terdema Ussery, our president — you plan the parade, I’ll pay for it because I don’t think it’s right for the city to have to pay for it. And let’s just have some fun.”

Read that again — “I don’t think it’s right for the city to have to pay for it.”

If only all owners felt this way…Kudos to Cuban and congrats.

