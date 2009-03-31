Mark Cuban Throwing Away Even More Money On Twitter

Billionaire tech entrepreneur/Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has already lost $25,000 for using Twitter — that’s the fine he supposedly had to pay for complaining about NBA refs in two tweets.



“Can’t say no one makes money from twitter now. the nba does,” he said.

But Mark, who has almost 13,000 followers as @mcuban, is also missing out on some potential Twitter revenue, too.

How? By plugging Amazon products in his tweets, like Nick Carr’s book “The Big Switch,” without attaching Amazon affiliate links.

At a 4% kickback on a $11.53 paperback, he’d have to sell more than 54,000 copies of Carr’s book to get that $25,000 back. And yeah, he’s already pretty loaded. But come on, Mark, this is a recession. Every penny counts!

