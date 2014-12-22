Mark Cuban Threatened To Leave Shark Tank Over Sony's 'Insulting' $30,000 Per Episode Offer

Billionaire Mark Cuban was one of many people whose emails were exposed during a massive cyber attack on Sony.
Sony produces ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank,” and Cuban is one of the judges.
A leaked email shows that Sony wanted to pay Cuban $US30,000 per episode to be on the show. Cuban was less than thrilled. He responded:
seriously?
no chance… this is beyond an insult and it shows no one cares about the investments I have made or the entrepreneurs
now it’s really business..
I will negotiate like any other deal I would do
you may want to start cutting me out of the promos
m
Cuban tells CNN’s Brian Stelter that he wasn’t embarrassed that his email about the salary fight leaked.
“It’s nothing I wouldn’t have said publicly,” Cuban said. “If they want me to continue to do ‘good television’ and make investments that I like to do but that I otherwise would not have done or would not have been accessible to me, then it’s a decision they have to make. And if we don’t come to a resolution, I’ll leave the show.”
NOW WATCH: ‘Shark Tank’ Investor Reveals Mark Cuban’s Strategy On The Show And The Real Drama Behind The Scenes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.