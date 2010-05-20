Mark Cuban: Here's The Best Business Advice I Ever Got

Photo: The Associated Press

We’ve launched a new series where we ask successful entrepreneurs and executives a simple question:



What’s the best business advice you ever got?

We started with Mark Cuban, the entrepreneur who built broadcast.com and then sold it to Yahoo for $8 billion in the late 1990s. Mark has since invested in dozens of other companies and owns and runs the Dallas Mavericks…

BI: So, Mark, what’s the best business advice you ever got?

Mark Cuban: It came from Bobby Knight when I was in college. He said “Everyone has the will to win, but it’s only those with the will to prepare that do win.”

BI: How did that influence you and how you do business?

Mark: I have always been an entrepreneur that liked to discuss ideas, business and markets with anyone who would join the conversation.

The more I talked to friends, the more I realised how right he was. EVERYONE I talked to was happy to share their dreams and why they thought they were “going to make it”. No one ever seemed to be able to go into detail about how they would get there, or how much work would be involved.

As I got older, the more I prepared, the harder I worked, the luckier I got and the more I noticed how much more time I put in to my jobs and businesses than most others.

As I started and grew companies, it became a core tenet of how I approached everything I did.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.