Mark Cuban tells Sen. Ted Cruz to 'have some balls for once' over National Anthem dispute

A Texan Twitter feud between Republican Sen. Tex Cruz and Mark Cuban escalated Monday morning, with Cuban telling Cruz to “have some balls for once.”

Cuban took exception to a talk radio host who said he would be off the team’s bandwagon “the minute one player kneels during the anthem.”

That caught Cruz’s attention, with the senator tweeting “Really??!? NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honours our cops and our veterans, to ‘piss off’? In Texas, no less?”

“Have some balls for once @tedcruz,” Cuban tweeted. “Speak to me. It’s my tweet.”

Everything is bigger in Texas, the saying goes, including the Twitter beef.

The spat started when Cuban dunked on a talk radio host who said he would be off the Mavs bandwagon “the minute one player kneels during the anthem,” referring to the anti-racism protest championed by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the National Anthem every day before you start work. https://t.co/NUwv7asO44 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Cruz took exception to Cuban’s anthem stance, posting a cell phone screenshot of Cuban’s “bye” tweet with his own commentary.

Really??!? NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honors our cops and our veterans, to “piss off”? In Texas, no less? Good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/AVWLMZIqu0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Cuban demonstrated little patience for Cruz’s quip.

Have some balls for once @tedcruz. Speak to me. It's my tweet. https://t.co/QGza2qWoRR — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Cruz responded with a series of questions on Cuban’s views on China, with the NBA maintaining a tenuous relationship with the nation’s communist regime in an attempt to cultivate a bigger fanbase overseas.

Back in October, a feud between the NBA and China blew up after an owner tweeted support for protesters in Hong Kong.

Still no answer from @mcuban Let’s try simpler. Mark, tough guy, can you say “Free Hong Kong”? Can your players put that on their jerseys? Can you condemn the CCP’s concentration camps w/ 1 million Uyghurs? Can you say ANYTHING other than “Chairman Mao is beautiful & wise”? https://t.co/0XpLRaFSw2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

