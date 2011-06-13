Mark Cuban Celebrates His Championship By Swearing During A Live SportsCenter

There was a lot of talk about clutch performances during the NBA Finals, but one player who did not come through is the ESPN employee charged with keep swear words from going out over the air during live broadcasts.



During a post-game interview with Hannah Storm after tonight’s Game 6, Cuban complimented the strong showing of Mavericks fans who showed up in Miami, saying, “Our fans punked the shit out of the Miami fans.”

Check out the video below:

UPDATE: Apparently, that’s not the only place he said it, either.

