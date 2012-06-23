Mark Cuban Also Obliterated Stephen A. Smith On ESPN This Morning

After undressing Skip Bayless, Mark Cuban moved on to Stephen A. Smith on First Take this morning.



They actually had a decent conversation about the role of access in NBA analysis.

Stephen A. holds his own better than Bayless, but Cuban still dominates the debate and drops the hammer by saying his 2-year-old could break down NBA tape just as good as people on ESPN.

