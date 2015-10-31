Mark Cuban took a huge shot at the Clippers in their first meeting since DeAndre Jordan's controversial free agency fiasco

Stephen Dunn/Getty Mark Cuban is clearly still bitter about how DeAndre Jordan’s free agency played out.

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers played each other Thursday night, their first meeting since DeAndre Jordan’s controversial free agency flip-flop.

Jordan was set to sign a four-year, $US80 million contract with the Mavericks when he began having second doubts.

In a long, winding story of missed phone calls, unanswered texts, emojis, and questionable reporting, Jordan ended up reneging on the Mavericks deal, and re-signing with the Clippers.

In his wake, the Mavericks had to sign several considerably less valuable centres, and now look like they will be on the outside of the playoff picture.

Though Mark Cuban has commented on the entire story before, he’s still clearly bitter about how everything played out. Before the game, Cuban told media members that the Clippers still aren’t a respectable franchise, and he doesn’t “give a s***” about them:

“Look, the Clippers are the Clippers. You can change the players, you can change the owner, but the Clippers are who they have been for the last 30 years. “I mean, I don’t hate the Clippers. That’s a strong word. I don’t hate anybody on the Clippers. I pretty much hate anybody who doesn’t have Mavericks or Dallas across their chest, but again, I just don’t give a s*** about the Clippers. Maybe that explains it.”

The Clippers, prior to drafting Blake Griffin and trading for Chris Paul, were largely considered the joke of the NBA. From 1984 to 2011, they only had two seasons above .500, four playoff berths, and only one playoff series win. Even when they became a legitimate playoff team, they had the Donald Sterling saga, which became a sideshow that distracted from the steps they made in becoming a championship contender.

Clippers point guard Chris Paul took an equally harsh shot back at Cuban:

No comment from Chris Paul on Cuban’s comments. “He has my number. He used to call me all the time when he wanted me to come to Dallas.”

Cuban hasn’t had the best track record of attracting free agents. Several times in recent years, the Mavericks have gutted their roster in hopes of landing big-name free agents to pair with Dirk Nowitzki. However, players like Dwight Howard, Deron Williams (now a Mav after spurning them in 2012), Paul, and Jordan have all chosen other locations.

During the game, the Clippers tired to stir up some additional controversy by putting Cuban and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer on the Kiss Cam, but both owners took it well:





To nobody’s surprise, the Clippers came away with the 104-88 win, showing just how far ahead of the Mavericks they are on the path to a championship. DeAndre Jordan has a big impact on that.

