Check out the 'Shark Tank' spoof Mark Cuban sent us that replaces every judge with a clone of himself

Mark Cuban launched his #SHARKTANKWITHMARK charitable campaign with this video parodying “Shark Tank” by replacing all of the judges with clones of himself. The video was launched in partnership with Prizeo to help raise money for Austin Street Center, a therapeutic homeless community in Dallas.

Those who contributed to the campaign had a chance to win a visit to the set of “Shark Tank.” The contest closed in August and James Llonch won the grand prize.

Video courtesy of Chideo

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.