Mark Cuban just sent us this hilarious 'Shark Tank' spoof that replaces all the judges with clones of himself

Mark Cuban launched his #SHARKTANKWITHMARK charitable campaign with this hilarious video parodying “Shark Tank” by replacing all of the judges with clones of himself. The video was launched in partnership with Prizeo to help raise money for Austin Street Center, a therapeutic homeless community in Dallas.

Those who contribute to the campaign have the chance to win an exclusive trip to LA to spend with Cuban on the set of Shark Tank.

Visit Prizeo.com to donate

Video courtesy of Chideo

