Mark Cuban says Wal-Mart is 'in for a nightmare' for selling the latest craze in gadgets

Wal-Mart has announced it will sell the self-balancing scooters called “hoverboards” that are taking over.

And Mark Cuban isn’t happy about it.

The famous entrepreneur and billionaire recently reached an agreement to buy a patent licence for the popular item, according to Buzzfeed.

“They are in for a nightmare,” Cuban wrote in an email to Buzzfeed after learning Wal-Mart plans to sell the scooters online this holiday season.

The “self-balancing scooters” will go on sale at Wal-Mart starting around November 1, according to Sapna Maheshwari at Buzzfeed.

The electric scooters have been described as a “hands-free Segway.”

Executives at Wal-Mart anticipate this will be the hot new holiday item. The hoverboards will only be for sale on the website at first.

Inventist on Facebook A model showing off a self-balancing scooter from company Inventist.

“We’ve bought deep in this item because our buyers expect it to be a hot holiday gift, possibly as hot as the Razor Scooter since it skews more towards adults,” a Walmart.com spokesperson told Buzzfeed.

Celebrities including rapper Wiz Khalifa and singer Justin Bieber have been seen riding hoverboards in recent weeks.

We’ve reached out to Wal-Mart and will update if we hear back.

NOW WATCH: The most surprising brands millennials love



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.