Mark Cuban Says Nokia's Lumia 920 'Crushes' The iPhone 5

Mark Cuban participated in a Reddit AMA session today where he was asked about the gadgets he uses.Cuban said he recently replaced his iPhone 5 with Nokia’s new Windows phone, the Lumia 920. Here’s Cuban’s quote from the AMA. We edited it a bit for grammar and spelling:



I have a MacBook Air, but am trying the new Acer with Windows 8. I really, really like Windows 8 on my phone. I have 2 phones. First is Samsung, the 2nd was an iPhone 5. The new Nokia with windows replaced my iPhone 5.

When a user asked Cuban to explain why he replaced his iPhone with the Lumia 920, Cuban replied:

It crushes the iPhone 5. Not even close.

We have to respectfully disagree with Cuban on this one. While the Lumia 920 has some impressive hardware specs like wireless charging and a sensitive screen that responds to touch even while you’re wearing gloves, it’s still incredibly thick and heavy compared to the svelte iPhone 5 or Galaxy S III.

Plus Windows Phones still don’t have a big app selection like iPhones and Android phones do.

