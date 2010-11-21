Mark Cuban Says He Has "No Interest" In Buying Houston Astros

After it was announced that the Houston Astros were officially on sale, everyone began asking themselves, “Who lives in Texas, loves sports, and has $800 million to spend?”



Naturally, everyone thought of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Cuban tells ESPNDallas, however, that he has “no interest” in buying the Astros.

Cuban has shown interest in other baseball franchises in the past, making bid attempts for the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers when they were for sale. Perhaps he’s staying away due to the high asking price — or to avoid the impropriety of owning a team from Houston when you’re one of Big D’s favourite sons.

