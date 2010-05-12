Mark Cuban Says HDNet Charge Is Completely Backwards, "I Have No Idea What The Guy Is Thinking"

Not surprisingly, billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is pulling no punches in response to a lawsuit filed against him by the team’s minority owner Ross Perot Jr.



Here’s what Cuban told Business Insider about the general claim of the team’s poor financial health:

The team is in fine shape. All debt is guaranteed or originated by me.

I have no idea what the guy is thinking.

And here’s what he said about the far more interesting claim that Cuban used Mavs resources to help his own entities, like HDNet:

He got it backwards. Hdnet provided video services at no charge.

Meanwhile, we await a full rebuttal.

See the full complaint here >

