Mark Cuban Says MLB Has 'Basically Become Bud Selig's Mafia'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno last night and took a shot at Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig, comparing him to a mafia don.

Asked about his feelings on the Alex Rodriguez suspension, Cuban said he thinks it is “disgraceful what Major League Baseball is trying to do to him.” Like many observers, Cuban wonders how MLB’s 211-game suspension of Rodriguez can be anything but personal considering the protocol MLB already has in place for performance enhancing drug suspensions: 50 games for a first offence, 100 for a second.

“It’s basically become Bud Selig’s mafia,” Cuban said of the league. “He runs it the way he wants to run it.”

With Selig reportedly planning to retire after next season, many wonder if he is looking to put a final stamp on his legacy by going hard after drug users.

“I think this is more about Bud Selig trying to flex his muscles and say ‘Look, if you don’t kiss the ring, I’m going to take care of you and kick you out of Major League Baseball,'” Cuban said. “I think that’s wrong.”

Cuban also discussed his two unfruitful attempts at buying both the Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers. Both times he felt MLB worked against his potential acquisition.

The full video:

