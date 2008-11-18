Mark Cuban's Lawyer: SEC Full Of It

Christopher Clark, Mark Cuban’s lawyer, went on Fox Business Happy Hour (???) show to talk about the the insider trading charges and the SEC.



Says SEC’s text of phone call is completely wrong. “If there is a tape of them everybody can play it and it’s not going to say anything like what the SEC quoted.”

Admits that he knew of private placement before it was made public

Tells co-host Cody Willard Fox that he might want to be concerned about doing negative features on the SEC

favourite quote: “People who criticise the SEC have a much higher chance of having an enforcement action brought against them and we’re going to demonstrate that. Very persuasively. In the right forum.”

This is going to be good.

For those who don’t know, Mark Cuban runs a site called BailoutSleuth.com which tracks what happens with bailout money and monitors any questionable behaviour by those who are receiving and handing it out.

Below is the video from Fox Business.





