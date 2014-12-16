Mark Cuban: People Need To Learn That No Email Is Safe

Last week, Business Insider uncovered an email exchange between Sony Pictures Television President Steve Mosko, Mark Cuban, and Cuban Companies general counsel Robert Hart. The discussion involved the billionaire investor’s contract negotiations for his role on the hit TV show “Shark Tank,” which is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Cuban wasn’t pleased with Sony’s offer of $US30,000 per episode for season 5, $US31,200 for season 6, and $US32,488 for season 7, and responded via email:

seriously? no chance… this is beyond an insult and it shows no one cares about the investments I have made or the entrepreneurs now it’s really business.. I will negotiate like any other deal I would do you may want to start cutting me out of the promos m

When we asked Cuban for comment on his salary negotiations, he simply responded:

I look at it as a positive that I had direct access to Steve [Mosko] Now we communicate via Cyber dust

Cyber Dust is Cuban’s new free texting app. Described as “WhatsApp meets Snapchat,” it allows users to send messages and photos that disappear after 30 seconds.

After the above leaked Sony email was made public, Cuban eventually responded this weekend with a mass statement sent out to his Cyber Dust followers:

But as proven above, even content sent over Cyber Dust, as with Snapchat, can be recorded and leaked, if not also hacked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.