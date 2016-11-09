Mark Cuban responds to Trump being elected president: 'We all need to give' him 'a chance'

Billionaire Mark Cuban, who backed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race, responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s victory early Wednesday morning by asking followers to give him a chance.

“We all need to give President-Elect Trump a chance,” Cuban wrote. “Support the good. Lobby against what we disagree on. No one is bigger than us all.”

The owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” who often roiled Trump during the lengthy campaign after initially appearing open to the idea of a Trump presidency, then posted a verse from the Pledge of Allegiance.

“One Nation. Under God. Indivisible. With Liberty and Justice for All,” he wrote.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.