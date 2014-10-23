MARK CUBAN: Here's What Republicans Should Do Next

CNBC Mark Cuban speaking on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box.’

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has some advice for the Republican Party: Drop the social issues.

“If I was going to give guidance to the Republican Party, … I’d say, ‘Stay completely out of social issues,” Cuban said Tuesday morning on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

The “Shark Tank” star and Dallas Mavericks owner said this would allow the GOP to communicate a strong message on the economy.

“If you stay out of social issues, then the conversation from that side will only be about economics, and business, and growing business, and ideas,” he said. “It should be easy!”

Cuban also said he would have expected today’s policy-makers to agree with him, given that many of them grew up in the 1960s and 1970s.

“The generation of sex, drugs, and rock and roll didn’t turn out quite like we planned, right? We thought we’d be like, ‘Live free. Stay out of the bedroom. Stay out of everybody’s lives. Let’s just focus on business,'” he said. “It turned out to be the exact opposite.”

