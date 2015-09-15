MARK CUBAN: I'm just playing around with presidential politics

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban insisted Monday that he’s not serious about becoming a political candidate, even as two new stories suggested otherwise.

Politico reported that Cuban is one of multiple “rebel billionaires” thinking about entering politics after real-estate mogul Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has dominated the start of the 2016 race.

“I love the fact that he has changed the game,” the outspoken investor was quoted saying about Trump. “The idea of imperfect candidates with forceful ideas opens the door for a lot of people that would not have previously run.”

Business Insider reached out Cuban and asked how serious he was about a potential run for office. Writing through his social media app Cyber Dust, Cuban dismissed the story.

He said he was “not at all” serious, and that he “told them that.”

However, CNBC also published a Cuban interview on Monday where he speculated about running for the White House.

Asked if he’d ever run for president, Cuban said he would have no problem defeating Trump, who currently leads the Republican field, or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner.

“I get asked every day. It’s a fun idea to toss around. If I ran as a Dem, I know I could beat Hillary Clinton. And if it was me vs. Trump, I would crush him. No doubt about it,” Cuban told CNBC via email.

Cuban also reportedly speculated about a potential campaign platform, saying he would prioritise issues like income inequality, college debt, reforming the tax system, and cybersecurity.

Because Cuban said that he was not serious about a campaign, Business Insider asked him about the CNBC story and whether he was simply having fun during the Mavericks’ offseason.

He replied with a one-word answer: “yup.”

