MARK CUBAN: Pokemon Go is 'a winner' -- and here's what Nintendo has to do 'if they want it to stay as hot as it is'

Mark Cuban said Monday that Nintendo “has a winner” with

Pokémon Go, but added that the game’s producers will “have to keep refreshing it if they want it to stay as hot as it is.”

“It’s fun,” Cuban told Business Insider in an email. “Parents will love it because it gets their kids walking and moving in order to play.”

The brash billionaire and host of ABC’s “Shark Tank” said Nintendo will also have to create a feature that will turn off the program while riding in a car because “that’s cheating.”

Pokémon Go is a new app from Niantic Inc., which Nintendo has invested in, that uses your phone’s GPS to create an augmented-reality world you traverse to catch Pokémon. Nintendo added $9 billion worth of market value since the game was released last week. And on Monday, Nintendo saw its largest one-day increase in its stock since 1983.

“Nintendo has a winner,” Cuban said. “Is it worth 9b in market cap? I don’t know.”

He added that he’s played the game and it’s a “great way to take a walk with my son.”

NOW WATCH: You can print your photos as pancakes now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.