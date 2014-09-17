Here's What Mark Cuban Wishes He Knew About Money In His 20s

AP Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.

Billionaire investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban is generous with his advice.

He’s talked about the keys to the perfect pitch, what it’s like to become a billionaire (while naked), and the cookies he just can’t stop eating.

He has also shared some important personal finance advice.

When we asked him what he wishes he’d known about money in his 20s, he said:

That credit cards are the worst investment that you can make. That the money I save on interest by not having debt is better than any return I could possibly get by investing that money in the stock market. I thought I would be a stock market genius. Until I wasn’t. I should have paid off my cards every 30 days.

Cuban zeroed in on some core personal finance concepts: using credit cards responsibly, staying out of debt, and not fancying yourself a stock market savant. Interestingly, his insight doesn’t touch on buying sports teams or the hottest investment of the moment, which just goes to show that no matter who you are, or how rich, the same basic financial guidelines apply.

