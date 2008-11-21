Mark Cuban Partying Days Before Insider Trading Charges Filed

Mark Cuban was partying at NYC nightclub Marquee just days before being slammed with insider trading charges from the SEC. Was he really that blissfully ignorant of what was about to happen or was he merely hoping to dance his troubles away?



Meanwhile, if Cuban’s convicted, who will keep NYC’s nightclubs afloat?

Page Six: JUST a few days before being charged with insider trading, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn’t seem to have a worry in the world. Cuban showed up to hotspot Marquee Saturday night, where sources saw him “dancing around his table with a gaggle of young girls and drinking Grey Goose at his table.” One spy said Cuban – who was charged by the SEC on Monday – was clad in “running shoes, jeans and golf shirt.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.