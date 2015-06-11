Mark Cuban says he hears Ted Cruz is 'a jerk' and 'everybody hates him'

According to Mark Cuban, Ted Cruz might not be the best person to lead our country.

I was recently listening to a podcast of Cuban being interviewed by Barry Ritholtz of Bloomberg last November. At the end of the nearly 2-hour interview, the conversation turned to Cruz.

Cuban said that whenever he’s in Washington D.C., he hears bad stuff about Cruz. It’s all second-hand, but it’s pretty brutal.

“The one thing I hear about Ted Cruz (and I don’t know the guy) is that he’s a jerk, and everybody hates him, this is all second hand, everybody I talk to that knows anybody that works for him, they have all quit or been fired and the turnover is enormous … “I’ve heard it time in and time out, again and again and again and again…”

Again, this second hand, so take it with a grain of salt (or, reach out to confirm or deny it: [email protected]). But, Cuban is a billionaire with a number of business ventures. He’s pretty plugged in. While he’s prone to speaking his mind, he doesn’t seem to just make things up out of thin air.

Why does it matter? Cruz wants to be president. Cuban believes that too many politicians are boxed in by dogma and don’t work on solving problems. If people can’t work for, or with Cruz then he’s not going to be able to solve any problems in the country.

We reached out to Cuban to see if he heard anything after the podcast that would change his mind, or bolster his position. He didn’t email back.

NOW WATCH: Stunning video shows the earthquake damage across Nepal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.