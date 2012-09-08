Mark Cuban: If I Was Apple, I Wouldn't Sue Samsung Over Patents, I'd Be Hustling

Mark Cuban was on CNBC’s Squawk Box, and as usual was highly entertaining.



In the clip below he tackles Facebook, Yahoo, and the state of patent litigation.

The patent talk comes at the 7:00 mark, and he says the patent system is abysmal. He says he has startups that are being sued every day by obscure patent holders and its holding them back from hiring.

He also says that if he was at Apple he wouldn’t be suing over patents, he’d just be hustling to make better products.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.