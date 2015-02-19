Mark Cuban: Net neutrality will 'f--- everything up'

Mark Cuban still isn’t happy about net neutrality. Speaking at the Code/Media conference on Wednesday, the billionaire investor hit out at plans to change how the FCC classifies the internet.

Cuban says that net neutrality will “f— everything up.” He says that there is little evidence that giant tech companies have ever “throttled” the internet to reduce speeds, so he doesn’t see them as a threat.

For Cuban, “net neutrality is just a demonization of big companies.”

The FCC wants to introduce laws that stop big internet companies from paying money for priority web traffic. To do that, it’s planning to reclassify the internet as a utility. But not everyone is on board with the idea.

Cuban previously spoke to Business Insider about his concerns over net neutrality. He told us that he doesn’t want the government having too much control over the internet:

You may not like the depth of competition wireless currently provides, but wireless networks are getting better by the day and standards are being set for 5G that will compete with wired broadband

NOW WATCH: 3 Websites That Will Transform Every Man Into A Modern Gentleman



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.