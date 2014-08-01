Mark Cuban On Becoming A Billionaire: I Was Naked, Sitting In Front Of My Computer Hitting Refresh, Watching My Net Worth Grow

Jay Yarow
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, left, and San Antonio Spurs owner Peter Holt, right, before a recent playoff game.AP

What’s better: Becoming a millionaire or a billionaire?

According to Mark Cuban, becoming a billionaire is better. And it’s not even close.

On a podcast, James Altucher asked Cuban to rank the feeling of selling his first company to become a millionaire with the feeling of becoming a billionaire when his next big company’s stock went nuts.

“The billion by far,” said Cuban laughing.

“The million was fun, because it was a drinking million, it was, ‘On my god, I’m going to love this, my life has changed, but I got to keep on working because I haven’t hit my goals yet, and there’s so much more I want to do,” he said.

“The billion was, ‘I can’t f—ing believe it.’ Literally, I was sitting in front of a computer, naked, hitting the refresh because we close waiting until my net worth hit that billion when the stock price got to a certain point and then I kinda screamed and jumped around and got dressed.”

You can hear Cuban tell the story here starting at the 42:48 mark. (Watch out, it’s autoplay.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.