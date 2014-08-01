Mark Cuban On Becoming A Billionaire: I Was Naked, Sitting In Front Of My Computer Hitting Refresh, Watching My Net Worth Grow

What’s better: Becoming a millionaire or a billionaire?

According to Mark Cuban, becoming a billionaire is better. And it’s not even close.

On a podcast, James Altucher asked Cuban to rank the feeling of selling his first company to become a millionaire with the feeling of becoming a billionaire when his next big company’s stock went nuts.

“The billion by far,” said Cuban laughing.

“The million was fun, because it was a drinking million, it was, ‘On my god, I’m going to love this, my life has changed, but I got to keep on working because I haven’t hit my goals yet, and there’s so much more I want to do,” he said.

“The billion was, ‘I can’t f—ing believe it.’ Literally, I was sitting in front of a computer, naked, hitting the refresh because we close waiting until my net worth hit that billion when the stock price got to a certain point and then I kinda screamed and jumped around and got dressed.”

You can hear Cuban tell the story here starting at the 42:48 mark. (Watch out, it’s autoplay.)

