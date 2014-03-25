MARK CUBAN: The NFL Is Breaking The No. 1 Rule Of Business, And It's 10 Years Away From An Implosion

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says the NFL is doomed if it keeps expanding its television presence.

Before Sunday’s Mavericks-Nets game, Cuban talked to reporters and predicted that the NFL was “10 years away from an implosion.”

He said that audiences will get sick of NFL football if it’s on every night, and that the league is breaking “rule No. 1 of business” by getting greedy with a good product.

The league’s expansion into different nights is pure greed on the NFL’s part, he said, and it’s going to backfire.

His full quote (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN Dallas):

“I’m just telling you: Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. And they’re getting hoggy. “Just watch. Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. When you try to take it too far, people turn the other way. I’m just telling you, when you’ve got a good thing and you get greedy, it always, always, always, always, always turns on you. That’s rule No. 1 of business.”

The NFL will air 17 Sunday night games on NBC, 17 Monday night games on ESPN, and eight Thursday night games on CBS starting in the 2014 season. The eight-game CBS package is new, and it represents an NFL incursion into primetime network television for the first time since Monday Night Football debuted in 1970.

Plenty of people have floated their doom-and-gloom theories about the NFL in recent months. But almost all of them have to do with brain injuries.

Cuban is saying something very different. He’s saying people are simply going to get sick of football if it’s on TV all the time.

“They’re trying to take over every night of TV. Initially, it will be, ‘Yeah, they’re the biggest-rating thing that there is.’ OK, Thursday, that’s great, regardless of whether it impacts [the NBA] during that period when we cross over. Then if it gets Saturday, now you’re impacting colleges. Now it’s on four days a week. “It’s all football. At some point, the people get sick of it.”

He followed up on Twitter, saying viewers would jump ship:





If we wake up 1 morning to find 1 program dominating 5 nights of Primetime TV,non NFL fans will question why they pay for TV if its all NFL

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 24, 2014

If NFL viewing consumes the majority of Primetime viewing hours of TV spectrum,taxpayers will question subsidizing the NFL w free spectrum

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 24, 2014

As television audiences becomes more fragmented, live sports have become the most valuable property in the industry. The NFL is at the forefront of that. The league makes between $US5 and $US6 billion annually in TV rights deals from CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN, USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer reports.

And they aren’t satisfied. Schrotenboer reports that the league wants to generate $US25 billion in annual revenue by 2027. They’re at $US10 billion right now.

One way to reach that goal is to create more primetime game packages like the Thursday Night Football package that CBS won in February.

But any scenario that involves more primetime packages means an expansion to a fourth night of NFL football — which Cuban says will be the death of the league, or at least this dominant iteration of it.

