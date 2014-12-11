Shocking Survey Shows Most Americans Would Not Want Their Kids To Play Football

Mark Cuban recently told Business Insider that there’s “no chance” he would let his five-year-old son play football. It turns out Cuban is not alone.

In a recent survey by Bloomberg Politics, American adults were asked whether, if they had a young son, they would want that child playing football. Of those surveyed, 50% said “no.” That number goes up as the parent’s education and wealth goes up. Of those with college educations, 62% said they would not want their son to play football. Likewise, 62% of those who make at least $US100,000 per year would not want their sons playing football.

This is just the latest bad sign for the future of the NFL, and is consistent with a recent poll that showed younger people are less likely to be interested in the NFL.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.