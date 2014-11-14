Mark Cuban On Obama's Plan For The Internet: 'The Government Will F--- The Internet Up'

Mark Cuban is not a fan of President Obama’s plan for the internet.

He’s been bashing plans to regulate the internet, and questioning other people who support it.

Over email we asked him about the potential for small companies to be stifled by internet providers.

His reponse: “I’m more concerned the government will f— it up.”

Obama thinks the internet should be reclassified to be considered a utility like telephone lines. This would allow it be regulated, and protect consumers and companies that rely on the internet.

It was just the latest part of a bigger debate about “net neutrality” which is the idea that all web traffic should be treated equally with no “fast lanes” or prioritization for certain companies.

The fear is that internet providers like Comcast are going to prioritise the traffic of certain companies over the traffic of other companies. In this scenario, it’s harder for a young company to take on older, more monied companies.

Cuban thinks this is an idiotic concern. We asked him if he was worried that internet providers would hurt startups.

“Hell no,” he said. “Since when have incumbent companies been the mainstays for multiple generations?”

He believes that startups blow up older companies despite an unregulated internet that allows internet providers to prioritise certain traffic streams.

Overall, he thinks the current debate is too narrow and short sighted.

“There will be so much competition from all the enhancements to wireless that incumbent ISPs will have to spent their time fighting cord cutting,” he said.

On Twitter, he had more to say:

.@cdixon Not when those tinkerers have and need 100mbs or more of bandwidth for advanced applications and cant get it.

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 12, 2014

. @cdixon The promise of the net is not content. Its high speed apps that change healthcare,medicine,transportation,safety and more

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 12, 2014

.@cdixon the best is yet to come on the net, and we cant hold it back because we want to make sure we can watch TV shows.We need fast lanes

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 12, 2014

