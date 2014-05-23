Mark Cuban's Comments On Race Suggest The NBA Is Divided On Ousting Donald Sterling

Mark Cuban’s controversial interview during Inc.’s GrowCo conference has led to a lot of intense debate on race and prejudice and whether Cuban’s remarks went too far. But the comments also suggest the NBA may have a bigger problem than just dealing with Cuban’s remarks.

Cuban’s comments may be an indication that NBA owners are not unified behind commissioner Adam Silver’s efforts to oust Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

In addition to making the point that we all harbor some prejudices, Cuban was also asked if he would vote to oust Sterling.

“You’ll find out,” Cuban said at the conference. “I know how I’m going to vote, but I’m not ready to comment on it.”

Previously, Cuban called ousting Sterling a “slippery slope.” He also said forcing somebody to give up their personal property is “not the United States of America” and that he doesn’t want to be a part of it.

Silver only needs three-fourths of the owners to vote against Sterling for the NBA to begin the process of forcing him to sell the team. But if some owners are worried about setting a precedent that could cost them their own team in the future and vote in favour of Sterling, it could give the Sterling ammunition if he decides to take this battle to court.

