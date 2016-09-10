MARK CUBAN: This election isn't even 'about Donald Trump' anymore

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban said Friday that he doesn’t “even think” the election is “about Donald Trump anymore.”

“It’s crazy obviously,” the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” said on MSNBC. “When I talk to people, no one’s excited about Donald. It’s more about how they feel about Secretary [Hillary] Clinton.”

Cuban said Clinton’s negatives are “driving the election,” adding that he likes her decision to bring “press on her plane.”

“That will allow her to drive the media topics a lot more strongly, because Donald has been dominating the topics up until then,” he said. “So this really has nothing to do with Donald Trump. It has one-hundred per cent to do with whether or not Secretary Clinton can connect to voters and get her ground game going and get voters from their houses to the polls.”

Cuban said many of those voters have yet to be given a reason to vote for the Democratic nominee, who he endorsed at a rally in Pittsburgh, his hometown, in July.

In that rally, he referred to Trump as a “jagoff” — a demeaning slang term frequently used in western Pennsylvania — during the event. The billionaire has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media in recent months.

Watch Cuban’s “Morning Joe” interview below:

