MARK CUBAN: Here's how I'd interview Donald Trump

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban outlined his interview strategy for Donald Trump Friday.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” said the problem the press faces with Trump is a combination of frustration and time-constraint. He explained how he’d combat it.

“‘You don’t understand the question do you?'” Cuban said as if he were conducting an interview with the Republican nominee. “I know you guys have tried to reassert him back to the topic often, but I would get to the heart of the matter. ‘Do you understand this question? And then I would ask a follow up question: ‘Do you know where Aleppo is? Do you know what the issues are? Do you know what’s the history of this city and the conflict?'”

“If you stay with it, he will crumble,” he continued. “But the problem is, everybody gets to the point where you get frustrated. You have a script or a schedule to follow. And that makes it difficult for you to just keep banging on him. But that is what it’s going to take.”

He added that Trump’s strategy of creating “headline porn” helps him to avoid discussing the “real issues” in depth.

“So we’ve got a situation where we have got a presidential candidate that really has presidential turrets,” he said. “And I say that with all respect to people who have this disorder because it’s a serious disorder.”

“Morning Joe” contributor Mike Barnicle asked Cuban if he could moderate one of the debates because he was “absolutely right.”

“I wish I could,” Cuban said. “I would crush him.”

Cuban endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally in Pittsburgh, his hometown, in July. The billionaire has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media in recent months.

Watch Cuban’s “Morning Joe” interview below:

