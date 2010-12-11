Is Mark Cuban Trying To Start A Feud With Mikhail Prokhorov?

Before his Dallas Mavericks beat the New Jersey Nets last night, 102-89, Mavs owner Mark Cuban told the media his opinion of Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov.



“He’s a p—y,” Cuban said.

Cuban also jabbed at Prokhorov’s rare appearances at Nets games and, according to the Daily News, when he was “asked if there was any added motivation to beat Prokhorov’s team, Cuban responded, ‘Who?””

Prokhorov has been called “The Russian Mark Cuban” and evidently he’s none to pleased with the comparison.

