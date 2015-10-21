Mark Cuban says his basketball team is a 'technology product'

Mark Cuban considers the Dallas Mavericks to be a technology product.

That’s how the basketball-team owner and Shark Tank investor described it while on stage at The Wall Street Journal’s WSJD Live conference.

When asked how his ownership style has changed since he bought a majority stake in the Mavericks in 2000, Cuban laughed, and said that he definitely hasn’t matured.

But the way he thinks about the team has changed a lot.

“I think what’s really changed is the Mavs have become a technology product,” he said. “Before I would worry about putting together the right players. Now we focus much more on analytics and biometrics, too. The things that we’re doing with the Mavericks will create changes.”

For example, he says, the team very closely tracks the way that its players run because their running style influences whether and where they’re going to develop inflammation later in life.

The Mavericks’ first round pick this year is in his 20s, and Cuban says the goal with biometric tracking is to find out how to make sure that he can play now until he’s in his 40s.

Cuban also mentioned that he focuses a lot on mental health for the Mavericks and the team hires a team psychologist. The only years that the team didn’t have one were its most difficult years, he says.

