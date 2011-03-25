WATCH: Mark Cuban Says He Would Love To End Phil Jackson's Career

Mark Cuban spent a good long segment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe today — mostly to talk about his new VC show, “Shark Tank” — but he did find a way to sneak in a few zingers at Lakers’ coach Phil Jackson.



Presented with the possibility of a playoff matchup between his Mavericks and Los Angeles, Cuban (always eager to stir things up) got excited about a potential seventh game that could be the last of Jackson’s career.

When asked if he would like to end Phil Jackon’s career, Cuban said “In a heartbeat.”



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Cuban also talked about his possible collaboration with Charlie Sheen. Or you can watch the full 11-minute interview at MSNBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.