Mark Cuban On 18-Year-Old Upstarts: I Want To Get All Charles Barkley On Them And Dunk On 'Em

Although Mark Cuban became a billionaire during the dotcom boom of the early Aughts, he remains one of the savviest investors in the tech world. We caught up with Cuban at the IGNITION 2014 event and asked him how he’s been able to sustain his success and avoid peaking too early.

He points to Dirk Nowitzki, a veteran player on the Dallas Mavericks (which he owns) as an example of someone who has also been able to achieve consistent success in an environment where, with every new season, the competition gets tougher and the stakes get higher.

Produced by Graham Flanagan.

