'There he goes again': Mark Cuban live-tweeted the whole debate -- here's what he said

Allan Smith
Mark CubanSlaven Vlasic/Getty ImagesMark Cuban.

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban live-tweeted the entire second presidential debate on Sunday.

The owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” lambasted Republican nominee Donald Trump throughout the political duel. 

During the first presidential debate, Cuban had a front-row seat courtesy of Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Cuban has been a Clinton supporter since he endorsed the Democratic nominee at a Pittsburgh rally in July, and he has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media and in interviews, calling him the most “dangerous” presidential candidate he could imagine during a recent interview with Business Insider. Cuban recently offered Trump $10 million to hold a four-hour policy debate with him.

Earlier in the cycle, Cuban was more sympathetic about the prospect of a Trump presidency, but he later soured following the conclusion of the Republican primary race. At various points during the campaign, he offered to serve as either Trump’s or Clinton’s running mate.

Here are Cuban’s debate tweets:

NOW WATCH: ‘He never said that’: New Clinton ad shows Trump contradicting Pence’s VP debate denials

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.