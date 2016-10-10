'There he goes again': Mark Cuban live-tweeted the whole debate -- here's what he said

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban live-tweeted the entire second presidential debate on Sunday.

The owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” lambasted Republican nominee Donald Trump throughout the political duel.

During the first presidential debate, Cuban had a front-row seat courtesy of Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Cuban has been a Clinton supporter since he endorsed the Democratic nominee at a Pittsburgh rally in July, and he has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media and in interviews, calling him the most “dangerous” presidential candidate he could imagine during a recent interview with Business Insider. Cuban recently offered Trump $10 million to hold a four-hour policy debate with him.

Earlier in the cycle, Cuban was more sympathetic about the prospect of a Trump presidency, but he later soured following the conclusion of the Republican primary race. At various points during the campaign, he offered to serve as either Trump’s or Clinton’s running mate.

Here are Cuban’s debate tweets:

Does anyone have a link to that AcidWash program @realDonaldTrump was talking about ?? Lol

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

My fellow Americans, don’t be mad. VOTE !

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

Also on his letter saying he would forgive his loans to the campaign. He delivered it 5/23, but dated it 4/23 so he could get repaid more

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

Trump said he gave $100mm. He only said he would forgive loans through 4/23/16. He is saving his donors money to reimburse himself

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

If you get your news from inside the Breitbart echo chamber,you think trump won. Everyone else is wondering what the hell he was saying

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

I haven’t spoken to Pence but Gary Johnson fully updated me on Aleppo MIke Flynn agrees

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

Pence and I haven’t spoken and I disagree. We are on the side of Iran, russia and Assad Did I hear that right ?

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

Who on the stage looks like you would trust them in a room with foreign leaders

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

If the US Gov has your balance sheet , lets see it. Is it perjury if he lied on it ?

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

I wish she would ask the questioner ” did he answer your question “. Just once

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

Acid washing. First the jeans. Then the emails. That cyber thing again !

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

There he goes again !

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

Let the scandal talk start now. The moderator didn’t quiet the applause for Clinton. The horror

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

Please let him spin on that chair one time and scream “woo hooooo”

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

Donald angel on his left shoulder. Don’t let her get away with it Donnie. Angel on his right should. Don’t do it Donnie. Don’t do it

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

When you don’t practice , you don’t know how to hold the mic. Sniffle distance is important

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

Donald just gave all of his answers he had memorized , to the first question

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

