The Future Of The Facebook Like Button

I hit the like button on pages all the time.I like your picture. I like the fact you had fun on your vacation. It doesn’t mean I want to get into a long involved conversation or see all your vacation pictures.



I like the jeans you are selling on your website . I like them because I already own a pair. I am not giving you permission you contact me and try to sell me something or to suggest to my friends that they should buy them because I like them.

I like the book you just read. I would like to buy a copy. It would save me time if by liking this book someone would contact me from Amazon with a link to quickly allow me to buy it.

“Liking” something can have any number of meanings. Unless FB comes up with a solution for the problems caused by the misinterpretation of these meanings, the Like button will quickly become a nuisance.

So whats the solution ?

colours.

Let us click on the Like button until the colour and meaning we agree with shows up.

A green like button with the word (BUY) next to it would send a message to the website to send me a link to allow me to buy it now

A yellow like button with the word (Info) next to it would send a message to the website to send me general information

A red like button with the word (Stop) could send the message to leave me alone. I just wanted to say I liked it.

There are lots of colours that can offer lots of different action/non action suggestions. Cycling through them when you click the like button would be easy. Sending the appropriate information to a monitoring program would be easy.

It’s the Like 2.0 solution.

And while FB is at it, can we do the same thing for Poke…..

This post is reprinted from Mark Cuban’s blog, Blogmaverick. Mark owns the Dallas Mavericks. Read more here >

