Mark Cuban shares his best advice for young people taking on a leadership position for the first time

Mark Cuban, Shark Tank shark. Picture: ABC America

In a November article for Men’s Fitness, Mark Cuban shared his best leadership advice.

Cuban, who regularly guides fledgling companies as an investor on “Shark Tank,” is also the owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Asked for his best advice for young people taking on their first leadership positions, he wrote:

“Pay attention to what’s happening around you. Don’t think there’s just one way to do things — context is everything. “I’d also say work to reduce the stress of the people around you. If you walk in the room and the stress levels go up, you’re doing it all wrong — and vice versa.”

Cuban wrote that most of the best lessons he’s personally learned about leadership came through experience, not necessarily through instructions or mentors. “It’s amazing how quickly just about anyone can learn leadership qualities by just paying attention to what works and what doesn’t work,” he said.

