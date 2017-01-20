Mark Cuban had a fiery response when asked about his Shark Tank co-star's foray into politics

“Shark Tank” star and billionaire business mogul Mark Cuban held little back when asked Thursday about his co-star Kevin O’Leary’s announcement that he will run for Conservative Party leadership in Canada, with the aim of challenging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019.

“The squealing sounds you are hearing are all the people who said they would leave for Canada hitting the breaks and turning around,” Cuban told Business Insider in an email.

That was an apparent reference to a popular meme about moving to Canada that sprang up during the 2016 US presidential election — and especially after President-elect Donald Trump’s win.

O’Leary, a multi-millionaire, made his political aspirations known Wednesday.

“It’s official, I’m in,” he posted on Twitter. “The Conservative Party of Canada needs a candidate who can beat Justin Trudeau and bring back jobs to this country!”

Known as “Mr. Wonderful” on the popular ABC show, some have even questioned whether O’Leary could be “Canada’s Donald Trump.”

