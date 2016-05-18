MARK CUBAN: Here's the one scenario where I'd run for president in the future

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has dismissed chances of a third-party run in the 2016 cycle.

But in a conversation with Business Insider through his Cyber Dust social-media app, Cuban said there’s one scenario in which he could see himself running for president in the future.

“If Kanye [West] is a party nominee, I’ll run against him,” he said.

During an acceptance speech at last summer’s Video Music Awards, the star hip-hop artist said he’d run for president in 2020.

“As you probably could’ve guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president,” West said. He subsequently claimed he was serious.

Recently, the subject of a Cuban third-party run in 2016 has gained steam after a Saturday Washington Post report said anti-Donald Trump operatives were looking to recruit the brash billionaire to run for president.

“Look, it was just an email through one of my associates and it was … a quick response of no,” he told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “It’s impossible for it to work.”

“There’s not enough time to get on the ballot,” he continued. “The hurdles are just too great. It was a ridiculous effort, so I passed.”

He told Business Insider that there was no chance of a third-party run under any conditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.