Mark Cuban: Yahoo Screwed Because Jerry Is "Too Nice" (YHOO)

Mark Cuban, who milked Yahoo (YHOO) for $4.6 billion in 1999 for Broadcast.com, never ended up on Yahoo’s board after he was nominated on the Carl Icahn slate. But that’s not stopping him from opining on Yahoo’s problems.



Yahoo could have put up a better fight against Google (GOOG), Cuban says, but Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang is “too nice” to get in a scrap.

Via Bloomberg:

“Jerry’s too nice a guy. He cares too much,” Cuban said. “Sometimes, when a competitor like Google comes along, you’ve got to get mean and you’ve got to get tough…

“They’ve got a lot of avenues they could take but all of them depend on being a lot meaner and a lot more aggressive and that’s just not their style”

Cuban didn’t elaborate on just what “mean” things Yang needed to do to stay competitve. Yahoo’s employees, 1500 of whom will be laid off sometime in the next few months, probably don’t think of Yang as “too nice.” But then, maybe they should: By our maths, Yahoo should shed 3000 positions.

