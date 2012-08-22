Mark Cuban Won't Retire Jason Kidd's Number After He Ditched Dallas For The Knicks

Photo: ESPN2

More than a month after Jason Kidd joined the Knicks, Mark Cuban is speaking out about his apparently messy departure from Dallas.In an interview with 103.3 FM in Dallas (audio), Cuban said he was angry that Kidd went to NY even though the Mavs were offering the same amount of money.



Here are some quotes from Cuban, in addition to him explaining why Kidd’s number will never be retired (via ESPN):

“I was more than upset. I thought he was coming. I was pissed. …

“J. Kidd is a big boy; he can do whatever he wants. But you don’t change your mind like that. That was … yeah. I’m sure I’ll get over it at some point, but as of now, I wouldn’t put J. Kidd’s number in the rafters.”

(…)

“He’s a good guy, but I just thought that was wrong. You can’t put a guy’s number in the rafters when he decides he doesn’t want to be there.”

Kidd won a title with Dallas in 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.