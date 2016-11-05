Mark Cuban goes on hours-long Twitter tirade against top GOP congressman

Mark Cuban spent hours going after House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, for not launching investigations into Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The billionaire businessman and prominent surrogate for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton posted a series of news articles and statements asking why Chaffetz wasn’t investigating Trump.

Chaffetz has notably been hinting at further investigations from his committee into Clinton, should she be elected, and he’s been railing on the former secretary of state in the aftermath of FBI Director James Comey’s bombshell Friday letter to congressional leaders, including himself, outlining the potential for more “pertinent” emails pertaining to Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Chaffetz, just last month, said he could never endorse Trump after the “Access Hollywood” tape showed Trump boasting of being able to make unwanted sexual advances on women, saying he couldn’t possibly defend that decision to his 15-year-old daughter. Less than 20 days later, he announced he would vote for Trump.

A representative for Chaffetz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read Cuban’s tweets below:

. @jasoninthehouse why aren’t you calling for an investigation into Trump’s financial connections to Russia? Isn’t that part of your job ?

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 4, 2016

Hey @jasoninthehouse when will you investigate the FBI leaks. That’s part of your job. Right ? Accountability in Government ? pic.twitter.com/CiMedWK9BW

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 4, 2016

Hey @jasoninthehouse when will you investigate Trump’s donations in exchange for leaks from the fbi ? https://t.co/SXmKUggdNs

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 4, 2016

A Trump Tower Goes Bust in Canada. Even a Russian customer can’t help @jasoninthehouse https://t.co/b23BGunvts

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 4, 2016

Hey @jasoninthehouse , are you going to investigate Rudy Guliani for knowing about the comey letter in advance ? https://t.co/oYgme7Xxue

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 4, 2016

Hey @jasoninthehouse , nothing here worth having your committee look into ? https://t.co/FGGm92wWJ0

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 4, 2016

